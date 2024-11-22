Health News Roundup: COVID Surge, Billion-Dollar IPOs, and Medical Advancements

The U.S. faces an impending spike in COVID-19 and RSV cases according to the CDC, as holiday gatherings are expected to aid virus transmission. Conversely, private equity-owned Medline Industries is making strides toward a $5 billion IPO in 2025.

In pharmaceutical developments, the FDA approved Jazz Pharmaceuticals' treatment for HER2-positive biliary tract cancer. Novartis forecasts delayed blood-cancer drug launches while Amgen anticipates crucial weight-loss drug data. Additionally, Neuralink has advanced its brain chip trials in Canada.

Political dynamics suggest the FDA will see stricter vaccine scrutiny under Donald Trump's administration, while Johns Hopkins surgeon Martin Makary may lead the agency. Meanwhile, large U.S. employers are increasingly covering weight-loss drugs for their employees.

(With inputs from agencies.)