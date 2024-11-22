Health News Roundup: COVID Surge, Billion-Dollar IPOs, and Medical Advancements
This health news briefing covers a projected increase in COVID-19 and RSV cases by the CDC, Medline's $5 billion IPO plans, Jazz Pharmaceuticals' FDA cancer treatment approval, scrutiny of FDA vaccines under Trump's presidency, and Neuralink's Canadian brain chip trial approval.
The U.S. faces an impending spike in COVID-19 and RSV cases according to the CDC, as holiday gatherings are expected to aid virus transmission. Conversely, private equity-owned Medline Industries is making strides toward a $5 billion IPO in 2025.
In pharmaceutical developments, the FDA approved Jazz Pharmaceuticals' treatment for HER2-positive biliary tract cancer. Novartis forecasts delayed blood-cancer drug launches while Amgen anticipates crucial weight-loss drug data. Additionally, Neuralink has advanced its brain chip trials in Canada.
Political dynamics suggest the FDA will see stricter vaccine scrutiny under Donald Trump's administration, while Johns Hopkins surgeon Martin Makary may lead the agency. Meanwhile, large U.S. employers are increasingly covering weight-loss drugs for their employees.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Niva Bupa Health Insurance IPO Gains Momentum on First Day
Swiggy's IPO Gains Momentum: A Glimpse into the $11.3 Billion Valuation
ACME Solar IPO Shines Bright: Subscriptions Surge on Day Two
C-DOT and CSIR-CEERI Partner on Multiport Switch to Advance 6G Vision and Self-Reliant Telecom Infrastructure
Sagility India's IPO Surge: A Game Changer in Healthcare Tech