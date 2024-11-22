Left Menu

Cochin Shipyard Partners with Ernakulam Medical College for CSR Initiatives

Cochin Shipyard Ltd has entered into a partnership with Ernakulam government medical college under a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to implement various projects. The agreement involves the supply of essential medical equipment as part of the shipyard's corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts, with an allocation of Rs 50 lakh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 22-11-2024 09:30 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 09:30 IST
Cochin Shipyard Partners with Ernakulam Medical College for CSR Initiatives
  • Country:
  • India

Cochin Shipyard Ltd, a prominent public sector company, has taken a significant step forward by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ernakulam government medical college. This collaboration aims to implement various projects under the company's corporate social responsibility (CSR) program.

The agreement encompasses the procurement and supply of essential medical equipment to the college. A press release from CSL revealed these plans on Thursday, shedding light on the company's commitment to contributing to healthcare improvements.

The MoU was finalized in a meeting attended by medical college representatives, including Superintendent Dr. Ganesh Mohan, alongside officials from Cochin Shipyard led by Chairman and Managing Director Madhu S. Nair. Emphasizing the long-term support, Madhu S. Nair stated that the shipyard is committed to sustaining future projects at the institution, with an initial allocation of Rs 50 lakh to provide a sterile connecting device, wafers, and a polysomnography machine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024