Cochin Shipyard Partners with Ernakulam Medical College for CSR Initiatives

Cochin Shipyard Ltd, a prominent public sector company, has taken a significant step forward by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ernakulam government medical college. This collaboration aims to implement various projects under the company's corporate social responsibility (CSR) program.

The agreement encompasses the procurement and supply of essential medical equipment to the college. A press release from CSL revealed these plans on Thursday, shedding light on the company's commitment to contributing to healthcare improvements.

The MoU was finalized in a meeting attended by medical college representatives, including Superintendent Dr. Ganesh Mohan, alongside officials from Cochin Shipyard led by Chairman and Managing Director Madhu S. Nair. Emphasizing the long-term support, Madhu S. Nair stated that the shipyard is committed to sustaining future projects at the institution, with an initial allocation of Rs 50 lakh to provide a sterile connecting device, wafers, and a polysomnography machine.

