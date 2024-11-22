Combating the AMR Challenge: Unite and Innovate
Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao called for collaboration between government, academia, big pharma, and startups to address AMR. He emphasized the role of data and tech solutions to mitigate risks posed by AMR. Urgent actions are needed to manage AMR threats across human and animal health sectors.
The Karnataka Health Minister, Dinesh Gundu Rao, has sounded an urgent call for collaboration among the government, academia, pharmaceutical giants, and startups to address the looming crisis of Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR).
Speaking at the Bangalore Bioincubation Centre, Rao emphasized the critical role that data-driven technology solutions must play in combating AMR, a problem exacerbating worldwide health risks.
With estimates suggesting that AMR could cause 10 million deaths annually by 2050, Rao and other experts highlighted innovative approaches such as AI-powered surveillance and blockchain systems to ensure antibiotics' safety and efficacy.
