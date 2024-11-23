Left Menu

Scott Bessent Tapped for Treasury: A Wall Street Veteran's Prospective Role

President-elect Donald Trump is reportedly selecting Scott Bessent, a prominent investor with extensive market experience, as U.S. Treasury Secretary. Wall Street views Bessent's potential appointment positively, welcoming his market knowledge and fiscal policies. His nomination suggests a balanced approach to tariffs, acknowledging the existing favorable economic conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 06:14 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 06:14 IST
Scott Bessent Tapped for Treasury: A Wall Street Veteran's Prospective Role

President-elect Donald Trump is making headlines with a reported plan to nominate Scott Bessent, a respected figure in investment circles, as the U.S. Treasury Secretary. Sources close to the Trump transition team have indicated this strategic appointment, highlighting Bessent's strong market credentials.

The potential nomination of Bessent by Trump has been received with optimism across Wall Street, given his record of success in public and private markets. Analysts predict that his leadership might stimulate merger and acquisition activity and initiate a series of IPOs that the financial markets have been longing for.

Some experts, like Ryan Sweet from Oxford Economics, suggest Bessent's appointment signals a shift toward a more measured stance on tariffs. Coupled with his deep understanding of markets, stakeholders believe Bessent is well-poised to navigate the complexities of fiscal policies and trade scenarios under Trump's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024