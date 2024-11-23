Left Menu

The Deadly Risks of Unseen Poisons: Methanol in Alcohol

Two Australian teenagers died in Laos due to methanol poisoning after consuming alcoholic drinks containing methanol. Methanol, a toxic alcohol, is more harmful than ethanol due to its different metabolic process in the body, which can lead to severe health issues and potentially death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Adelaide | Updated: 23-11-2024 12:02 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 12:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a tragic turn of events, two Australian teenagers, Holly Bowles and Bianca Jones, succumbed to methanol poisoning while on vacation in Laos. Their deaths highlight an alarming danger faced by tourists when consuming unknown alcoholic beverages with potential methanol content.

Unlike ethanol, which humans can safely consume, methanol is metabolized differently and can lead to severe symptoms including metabolic acidosis, central nervous system depression, and even vision loss. Early treatment is critical to prevent permanent damage or death.

Authorities advise travelers to be cautious about consuming locally made alcoholic drinks, particularly in regions known for traditional brewing methods, which may inadvertently produce toxic methanol levels. Sticking to reputable establishments and mass-produced drinks can mitigate this deadly risk.

(With inputs from agencies.)

