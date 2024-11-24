Jammu & Kashmir Revolutionizes Cancer Care with New LINAC

The Jammu and Kashmir government is taking a significant step towards improving cancer care by deciding to procure a Linear Accelerator (LINAC) for the Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) in Soura. Health Minister Sakeena Itoo emphasized that this initiative aligns with the government's dedication to providing world-class medical facilities.

According to Minister Itoo, the LINAC is expected to greatly enhance cancer treatment outcomes in the region. It will particularly benefit economically disadvantaged families, who, with the establishment of this facility, will no longer need to travel outside Jammu and Kashmir for advanced cancer treatment.

An official spokesperson added that the LINAC will be acquired by SKIMS for the State Cancer Institute at an estimated cost of Rs 29 crore. The Linear Accelerator is a sophisticated device capable of generating high-energy X-rays and electron beams, effectively targeting and destroying cancer cells.

(With inputs from agencies.)