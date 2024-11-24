Left Menu

Jammu & Kashmir Revolutionizes Cancer Care with New LINAC

The Jammu and Kashmir government is procuring a Linear Accelerator (LINAC) for the Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), enhancing cancer treatment facilities. This initiative aims to provide advanced cancer care locally, reducing financial burdens on families and negating the need for patients to travel outside the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 24-11-2024 21:37 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 21:37 IST
Jammu & Kashmir Revolutionizes Cancer Care with New LINAC
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir government is taking a significant step towards improving cancer care by deciding to procure a Linear Accelerator (LINAC) for the Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) in Soura. Health Minister Sakeena Itoo emphasized that this initiative aligns with the government's dedication to providing world-class medical facilities.

According to Minister Itoo, the LINAC is expected to greatly enhance cancer treatment outcomes in the region. It will particularly benefit economically disadvantaged families, who, with the establishment of this facility, will no longer need to travel outside Jammu and Kashmir for advanced cancer treatment.

An official spokesperson added that the LINAC will be acquired by SKIMS for the State Cancer Institute at an estimated cost of Rs 29 crore. The Linear Accelerator is a sophisticated device capable of generating high-energy X-rays and electron beams, effectively targeting and destroying cancer cells.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent to lead the Treasury Department, reports AP.

Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent ...

 Global
2
France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

 Global
3
Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

 Global
4
Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024