Debating Fluoridation: Public Health Measure or Health Risk?

President-elect Donald Trump is reportedly considering a major policy change concerning the nation's water supply, as his proposed health secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., advocates for ending the fluoridation of public water systems. Trump has not confirmed a stance but said discussions on the matter are possible.

Fluoride, a naturally occurring mineral, is added to water supplies to combat tooth decay. The practice began in 1945 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and has significantly reduced dental cavities, particularly in children. Despite its acclaimed health benefits, opponents, including Kennedy, raise concerns about fluoride's potential health risks.

Although the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lauds water fluoridation as a top 20th-century public health achievement, recent reviews have questioned the necessity of fluoridation in affluent nations, given widespread fluoride availability in dental products. The debate continues as researchers evaluate fluoridation's current effectiveness and potential risks.

