UK's Bold Step Towards a Smoke-Free Generation

British lawmakers are set to vote on introducing the world's strictest anti-smoking rules. The proposed Tobacco and Vapes Bill aims to prohibit under-16s from purchasing cigarettes and vapes. It includes measures such as banning appealing vape advertisements and introducing a licensing scheme for sellers, aiming for a smoke-free generation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 05:31 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 05:31 IST
British lawmakers are poised to vote on Tuesday on groundbreaking plans to enforce some of the toughest anti-smoking regulations globally. The proposed Tobacco and Vapes Bill seeks to ban individuals aged 15 and younger from ever purchasing cigarettes, as well as implementing restrictions on vape product advertising.

The bill targets reducing vape appeal among minors by banning advertisements, restricting flavours like bubble gum, and removing vapes from vending machines. Wes Streeting, Labour health secretary, warned of a looming rise in child vape addiction, urging immediate legislative action to combat this trend.

Past attempts to create a smoke-free generation were stalled due to electoral changes, but the new bill revives this initiative with additional measures like extending smoking bans to some outdoor areas. If passed, this legislation could mark a significant shift in public health policy in the UK.

(With inputs from agencies.)

