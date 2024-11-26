The Mysteries of Lanugo: A Baby's First Hair
Lanugo is the fine, downy hair that appears on a fetus and can be present at birth. It plays a role in protecting the newborn’s skin and regulating temperature. While typically shedding before birth, premature babies may retain it for longer. Some genetic conditions can cause excessive growth.
Lanugo, the fine, downy hair that covers babies in the womb, is a normal aspect of prenatal development. Derived from the Latin word "lana," meaning wool, lanugo appears around the third month of pregnancy and usually sheds before birth. It may, however, be visible on newborns for a short period.
While the presence of lanugo is not a cause for concern, it has essential roles during fetal development. It protects the fetus's skin, helps regulate body temperature, and binds with vernix, a protective substance on a newborn's skin. The presence of lanugo can vary depending on genetic factors and the length of the pregnancy.
Studies suggest a possible link between maternal heartburn and the amount of lanugo at birth, likely due to pregnancy hormones. Though lanugo typically disappears on its own, understanding this unique hair is crucial for parents. Rarely, conditions like hypertrichosis lanuginosa can cause excessive lanugo-like hair growth.
