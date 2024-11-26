Uniting Against Diabetes: Colombo's Call to Action
WHO's South-East Asia Region adopts the 'Colombo Call to Action' to strengthen efforts in diabetes prevention and control. The initiative stresses collaborative actions to improve access to treatments and care, aiming to reduce diabetes risks and enhance service availability, addressing current regional challenges.
In a bid to tackle the surging diabetes crisis, health officials and experts from the WHO South-East Asia region embraced the 'Colombo Call to Action.' This pivotal initiative emphasizes the need for collective efforts to bolster diabetes prevention and control, aligning with WHO's 'Global Diabetes Compact.'
The initiative focuses on reducing diabetes risks and ensuring access to quality care, acknowledging the severe impacts of the disease, such as blindness and heart attack. WHO states that over 482,000 diabetes-related deaths occur annually in the region, causing significant economic losses.
'Breaking Barriers, Bridging Gaps,' the conference theme, stressed the importance of accessible and affordable services. It highlighted the crucial role of governments and communities in achieving equitable diabetes care. Continued collaboration and advocacy are necessary to ensure no one is left behind.
