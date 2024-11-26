Breaking Health News: FDA Approvals, Drug Trials, and Key Acquisitions

Recent developments in the health arena bring significant changes and industry movements. The FDA has approved BridgeBio's drug, Attruby, for treating a rare and deadly heart condition, marking a milestone in heart disease treatment where Pfizer's Vyndaqel has been dominant.

Meanwhile, controversy surrounds the fluoridation of the U.S. water supply as Robert F. Kennedy Jr. suggests President Trump might call for its removal. In other news, Biden proposes expanded coverage for anti-obesity drugs under Medicare and Medicaid, potentially benefiting many Americans.

Drug trials reveal mixed outcomes, with successes and setbacks affecting market positions. Amgen's and Neuralink's trials showcase potential breakthroughs, although expectations weren't fully met. In industry shifts, Roche plans to acquire Poseida Therapeutics, aiming to enhance its cell therapy capabilities against blood cancer.

(With inputs from agencies.)