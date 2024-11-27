Tragic Airstrikes in Gaza: A Rising Humanitarian Crisis

An Israeli air strike on the Al-Hurreya School in Gaza City has resulted in the deaths of at least 13 Palestinians, medical personnel reported on Tuesday. The strike, targeting a school that served as refuge for displaced families in the Zeitoun neighborhood, injured dozens more.

Additional strikes later in the day further devastated the Zeitoun suburb, killing seven people in a residential area. In a separate incident in the southern city of Rafah, another air strike claimed the life of a man, raising Tuesday's casualty figures to 21 Palestinian fatalities.

The ongoing conflict has seen no official statement from Israel regarding these specific incidents. Israel's military campaign, which followed an Oct. 7, 2023, attack by Hamas, has resulted in over 44,200 Palestinian deaths so far, with most of Gaza's population experiencing displacement, according to local officials.

