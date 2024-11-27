Left Menu

Tragic Airstrikes in Gaza: A Rising Humanitarian Crisis

An Israeli air strike on Al-Hurreya School in Gaza City killed at least 13 Palestinians, including displaced families, according to medics. Subsequent strikes in the Zeitoun suburb and Rafah raised the death toll to 21. This comes amid Israel's prolonged military campaign, which began after Hamas attacked Israeli communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 00:44 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 00:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An Israeli air strike on the Al-Hurreya School in Gaza City has resulted in the deaths of at least 13 Palestinians, medical personnel reported on Tuesday. The strike, targeting a school that served as refuge for displaced families in the Zeitoun neighborhood, injured dozens more.

Additional strikes later in the day further devastated the Zeitoun suburb, killing seven people in a residential area. In a separate incident in the southern city of Rafah, another air strike claimed the life of a man, raising Tuesday's casualty figures to 21 Palestinian fatalities.

The ongoing conflict has seen no official statement from Israel regarding these specific incidents. Israel's military campaign, which followed an Oct. 7, 2023, attack by Hamas, has resulted in over 44,200 Palestinian deaths so far, with most of Gaza's population experiencing displacement, according to local officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

