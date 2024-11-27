Left Menu

Biden Proposes Medicare Coverage for Anti-Obesity Drugs

President Joe Biden has proposed expanding Medicare and Medicaid coverage for anti-obesity drugs to over 7 million Americans. This could significantly reduce out-of-pocket costs for weight-loss medications. The proposal faces potential hurdles with the incoming administration's stance and economic implications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 02:33 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 02:33 IST
Biden Proposes Medicare Coverage for Anti-Obesity Drugs
Biden

In a bold healthcare strategy announced Tuesday, President Joe Biden proposed extending Medicare and Medicaid coverage to encompass anti-obesity drugs such as Novo Nordisk's Wegovy. The proposal aims to ease financial strain on more than 7 million Americans, cutting out-of-pocket costs by up to 95% and broadening access to these life-altering medications.

The plan requires approval from the incoming Trump administration, where skepticism lingers. Key figures like Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Dr. Mehmet Oz will influence the decision. Critics fear the proposal's demise given prior efforts to curb drug prices appeared neglected.

This initiative estimates a $35 billion increase in federal spending over eight years. It's framed amid Biden's broader policy to reduce healthcare costs, challenging big pharmaceutical with price negotiations as a legislative agenda centerpiece.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024