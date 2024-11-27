Biden Proposes Medicare Coverage for Anti-Obesity Drugs
President Joe Biden has proposed expanding Medicare and Medicaid coverage for anti-obesity drugs to over 7 million Americans. This could significantly reduce out-of-pocket costs for weight-loss medications. The proposal faces potential hurdles with the incoming administration's stance and economic implications.
In a bold healthcare strategy announced Tuesday, President Joe Biden proposed extending Medicare and Medicaid coverage to encompass anti-obesity drugs such as Novo Nordisk's Wegovy. The proposal aims to ease financial strain on more than 7 million Americans, cutting out-of-pocket costs by up to 95% and broadening access to these life-altering medications.
The plan requires approval from the incoming Trump administration, where skepticism lingers. Key figures like Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Dr. Mehmet Oz will influence the decision. Critics fear the proposal's demise given prior efforts to curb drug prices appeared neglected.
This initiative estimates a $35 billion increase in federal spending over eight years. It's framed amid Biden's broader policy to reduce healthcare costs, challenging big pharmaceutical with price negotiations as a legislative agenda centerpiece.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Biden
- Medicare
- Medicaid
- anti-obesity
- drugs
- Novo Nordisk
- Wegovy
- Trump
- healthcare
- policy
ALSO READ
Pfizer's Strategic Shift: Potential Sale of Hospital Drugs Unit
NCB's Unyielding Crusade Against Drugs: Massive Cocaine Bust in Delhi
Gujarat ATS and Narcotics Control Bureau seize 500 kg of drugs from boat off Porbandar coast, says official.
700 kg of drugs seized, 8 Iranians held off Gujarat coast in joint operation by Narcotics Control Bureau, Navy, Gujarat ATS: Statement.
Novo Nordisk Phases Out Human Insulin Pens Amid Criticism