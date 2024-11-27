Left Menu

Bank of England's Clare Lombardelli Warns of Trump's Tariff Risks

Clare Lombardelli of the Bank of England expressed concerns over potential economic risks posed by President-elect Donald Trump's proposed tariffs. She emphasized the unpredictability of these tariffs' impact on economic growth, inflation, and interest rates, noting the importance of monitoring upcoming trade developments closely.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 03:24 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 03:24 IST
Bank of England's Clare Lombardelli Warns of Trump's Tariff Risks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Clare Lombardelli, a key figure at the Bank of England, has highlighted possible economic risks from U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's proposed tariffs, posing potential challenges to growth in the UK and beyond. Her remarks, appearing in the Financial Times, underscore the uncertainty surrounding these trade measures.

Lombardelli advised that while it's early to measure the tariffs' effects, the BoE will focus on trade developments in future discussions, emphasizing that trade barriers, such as tariffs, are generally detrimental. These issues take precedence as Trump announced a 25% tariff on goods from Mexico and Canada.

In addition to trade concerns, Lombardelli also raised alarms about inflation risks, suggesting cautious interest rate adjustments. Despite the BoE's recent rate reductions, inflation pressures in the UK job market necessitate careful assessment, contrasting with more significant rate cuts from other central banks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024