Dollar Dilemma: Examining Global Currency Reactions
The U.S. dollar steadied against other major currencies amidst uncertainty over President-elect Trump’s tariff plans. Meanwhile, the New Zealand dollar rose following a rate cut. Global currency shifts continue, influenced by key inflation data and geopolitical developments, while Bitcoin remains volatile below the $100,000 mark.
The U.S. dollar held steady on Wednesday as traders weighed President-elect Donald Trump's tariff promises, while awaiting key U.S. inflation data due later in the day.
Meanwhile, the New Zealand dollar rose when the Reserve Bank of New Zealand announced a 50-basis point rate cut, placing its benchmark rate at 4.25%. Trump's proposed tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China, the largest U.S. trading partners, kept investors on edge, despite a mitigated response later in the day.
"Markets will likely remain volatile with the second Trump administration bringing policy uncertainty," said Carol Kong, a currency strategist. Market appetite for the dollar emerged amid uncertainty, though it recorded losses against the yen and other major currencies. Bitcoin traded below the symbolic $100,000 mark, continuing its struggle from record highs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
