Codie Taylor Advocates for Wider Sabbaticals in New Zealand Rugby

Codie Taylor, a New Zealand rugby player, spearheads the discussion on the benefits of sabbaticals, advocating for more players to have opportunities for breaks. He suggests that sabbaticals can help retain talent by allowing players to recharge and extend their careers. Taylor's own sabbatical rejuvenated his career after the 2023 World Cup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 15:52 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 15:52 IST
Codie Taylor

Codie Taylor, the prominent New Zealand rugby hooker, returned to the sport refreshed after a six-month sabbatical last year. After his break, Taylor is championing the idea of granting more of his teammates this reprieve to recharge away from the intense demands of professional rugby.

New Zealand Rugby supports these sabbaticals as a strategic move to retain homegrown talent, given that overseas players are restricted from All Blacks selection. However, after every Rugby World Cup cycle, a significant number of players exit to seek high-paying contracts abroad. This leads to a talent drain detrimental to New Zealand rugby.

Taylor, a key figure with 96 caps, believes in extending the sabbatical policy beyond a select few long-serving All Blacks. He cites the rejuvenating potential of these breaks, noting that it helped him personally after his participation in the 2023 World Cup, allowing more critical family bonding time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

