Left Menu

Delhi High Court's Discontent Over Rejection of Centre's Health Aid

The Delhi High Court expressed concern over the city's administration refusing central aid under a health scheme, potentially depriving citizens of crucial medical coverage. Seven BJP MPs have filed a petition urging the government to implement the Ayushman Bharat scheme, highlighting financial and operational issues in Delhi’s healthcare system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2024 17:10 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 17:10 IST
Delhi High Court's Discontent Over Rejection of Centre's Health Aid
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday expressed strong disapproval over the Delhi government's decision to decline financial assistance under a Centre-funded health initiative. Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela found it ''strange'' that the government was not accepting the aid despite financial constraints affecting its healthcare system.

The bench highlighted the refusal to accept Rs 5 lakh aid for citizens as shocking. This issue was brought to court through a PIL by seven BJP MPs, who demanded the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) in Delhi, the only union territory yet to do so, thus depriving the poor of necessary health coverage.

CJ Manmohan pointed out the administrative financial crisis, with the health minister and secretary not collaborating. The court hearing has been moved to November 28 to provide time for the Delhi government's counsel to examine the petition, which it deemed possibly ''misconceived.'' The court stressed the need for resolving internal disagreements and improving healthcare infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024