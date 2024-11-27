Delhi High Court's Discontent Over Rejection of Centre's Health Aid

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday expressed strong disapproval over the Delhi government's decision to decline financial assistance under a Centre-funded health initiative. Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela found it ''strange'' that the government was not accepting the aid despite financial constraints affecting its healthcare system.

The bench highlighted the refusal to accept Rs 5 lakh aid for citizens as shocking. This issue was brought to court through a PIL by seven BJP MPs, who demanded the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) in Delhi, the only union territory yet to do so, thus depriving the poor of necessary health coverage.

CJ Manmohan pointed out the administrative financial crisis, with the health minister and secretary not collaborating. The court hearing has been moved to November 28 to provide time for the Delhi government's counsel to examine the petition, which it deemed possibly ''misconceived.'' The court stressed the need for resolving internal disagreements and improving healthcare infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)