Delhi High Court's Discontent Over Rejection of Centre's Health Aid
The Delhi High Court expressed concern over the city's administration refusing central aid under a health scheme, potentially depriving citizens of crucial medical coverage. Seven BJP MPs have filed a petition urging the government to implement the Ayushman Bharat scheme, highlighting financial and operational issues in Delhi’s healthcare system.
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday expressed strong disapproval over the Delhi government's decision to decline financial assistance under a Centre-funded health initiative. Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela found it ''strange'' that the government was not accepting the aid despite financial constraints affecting its healthcare system.
The bench highlighted the refusal to accept Rs 5 lakh aid for citizens as shocking. This issue was brought to court through a PIL by seven BJP MPs, who demanded the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) in Delhi, the only union territory yet to do so, thus depriving the poor of necessary health coverage.
CJ Manmohan pointed out the administrative financial crisis, with the health minister and secretary not collaborating. The court hearing has been moved to November 28 to provide time for the Delhi government's counsel to examine the petition, which it deemed possibly ''misconceived.'' The court stressed the need for resolving internal disagreements and improving healthcare infrastructure.
