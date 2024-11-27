Left Menu

Diverse Developments in Global Health Sphere

Recent health news covers Trump's NIH choice, investor maneuvers in the pharmaceutical industry, vaccine distribution issues in Congo, mental health reforms in the UK, and advancements in obesity drug policies. These stories highlight ongoing changes and challenges in global health sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 18:29 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 18:29 IST
Diverse Developments in Global Health Sphere
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move, President-elect Donald Trump has appointed Jay Bhattacharya, a Stanford academic and a critic of U.S. COVID policy, to head the National Institutes of Health (NIH). The NIH, which operates under the Department of Health and Human Services, faces scrutiny from the incoming administration.

Meanwhile, Italy's pharmaceutical scene is abuzz as CVC Capital Partners, the main investor in Recordati, considers selling the company. This follows CVC's engagement with investment banks to explore options, raising industry speculation.

Vaccine rollouts in the Democratic Republic of Congo face delays, particularly for children's mpox vaccines, due to legal hurdles. On the other hand, drug advancements like Novo Nordisk's obesity drugs are gaining traction, with potential healthcare policy expansions proposed in the U.S. and approvals in Canada.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

 Global
2
Switzerland's Balancing Act: Navigating EU Relations and Immigration Concerns

Switzerland's Balancing Act: Navigating EU Relations and Immigration Concern...

 Switzerland
3
Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Economic Concerns

Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Economic Concerns

 Global
4
India Assists Iran to Escape FATF Blacklist

India Assists Iran to Escape FATF Blacklist

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024