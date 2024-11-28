Picnic Turns Sour: Special Students Suffer Food Poisoning in Kochi

A group of special students on a picnic trip to Kochi experienced a health scare when they showed symptoms of food poisoning, leading to hospitalization, officials reported on Thursday.

The students from Karunyatheeram Special School in Kattippara, located in Kozhikode district, traveled to Kochi on Wednesday. By that evening, they were admitted to Kalamassery Government Medical College for medical treatment.

Hospital authorities suspect the food consumed during a boat trip in Kochi may have been the cause. In total, about 60 individuals, including students, parents, and teachers, were treated. Fortunately, by Thursday morning, all affected were in satisfactory condition and discharged.

