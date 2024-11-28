Stunting Crisis: India's Battle Against Child Malnutrition

India faces a significant challenge in combating child malnutrition, according to recent data presented in the Rajya Sabha. Over one-third of children under five years old attending anganwadis are stunted, highlighting deep-rooted nutritional deficiencies.

Women and Child Development Minister of State Savitri Thakur disclosed that of the 7.54 crore children registered in anganwadis, 7.31 crore have been assessed for growth, revealing that 38.9% are stunted, 17% are underweight, and 5.2% are wasted.

This condition, known as malnutrition, reflects an imbalance in energy or nutrient intake. The Poshan Tracker, a monitoring platform, supports efforts to improve these outcomes and ensure effective service delivery at anganwadi centers.

(With inputs from agencies.)