Stunting Crisis: India's Battle Against Child Malnutrition
A report to the Rajya Sabha reveals that over a third of children under five enrolled in India's anganwadis are stunted. Drawing from data collected via the Poshan Tracker, this highlights severe malnutrition challenges. Detailed figures show 38.9% stunted, 17% underweight, and 5.2% wasted among measured children.
India faces a significant challenge in combating child malnutrition, according to recent data presented in the Rajya Sabha. Over one-third of children under five years old attending anganwadis are stunted, highlighting deep-rooted nutritional deficiencies.
Women and Child Development Minister of State Savitri Thakur disclosed that of the 7.54 crore children registered in anganwadis, 7.31 crore have been assessed for growth, revealing that 38.9% are stunted, 17% are underweight, and 5.2% are wasted.
This condition, known as malnutrition, reflects an imbalance in energy or nutrient intake. The Poshan Tracker, a monitoring platform, supports efforts to improve these outcomes and ensure effective service delivery at anganwadi centers.
