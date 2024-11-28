Doctors Under Scrutiny: Prenatal Scan Failures Spark Legal Action

In Alappuzha, Kerala, four doctors, including two from government facilities, face charges for allegedly neglecting to identify genetic disorders in a fetus during prenatal tests, according to local police reports on Thursday.

The case stems from a complaint by residents Anish and Surumi, whose newborn exhibited significant congenital issues that went undetected during multiple scans at both public and private medical facilities.

The police have invoked sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita related to personal safety endangerment as investigations continue into whether medical malpractice occurred.

(With inputs from agencies.)