Doctors Under Scrutiny: Prenatal Scan Failures Spark Legal Action
Four doctors are facing legal charges for allegedly failing to detect genetic disorders in a fetus during prenatal scans in Alappuzha, Kerala. The accusations include assuring a couple of normal results despite severe abnormalities found after the baby's birth. An FIR has been filed, leading to ongoing investigations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Alappuzha | Updated: 28-11-2024 17:14 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 17:14 IST
In Alappuzha, Kerala, four doctors, including two from government facilities, face charges for allegedly neglecting to identify genetic disorders in a fetus during prenatal tests, according to local police reports on Thursday.
The case stems from a complaint by residents Anish and Surumi, whose newborn exhibited significant congenital issues that went undetected during multiple scans at both public and private medical facilities.
The police have invoked sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita related to personal safety endangerment as investigations continue into whether medical malpractice occurred.
