Left Menu

Doctors Under Scrutiny: Prenatal Scan Failures Spark Legal Action

Four doctors are facing legal charges for allegedly failing to detect genetic disorders in a fetus during prenatal scans in Alappuzha, Kerala. The accusations include assuring a couple of normal results despite severe abnormalities found after the baby's birth. An FIR has been filed, leading to ongoing investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Alappuzha | Updated: 28-11-2024 17:14 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 17:14 IST
Doctors Under Scrutiny: Prenatal Scan Failures Spark Legal Action
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Alappuzha, Kerala, four doctors, including two from government facilities, face charges for allegedly neglecting to identify genetic disorders in a fetus during prenatal tests, according to local police reports on Thursday.

The case stems from a complaint by residents Anish and Surumi, whose newborn exhibited significant congenital issues that went undetected during multiple scans at both public and private medical facilities.

The police have invoked sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita related to personal safety endangerment as investigations continue into whether medical malpractice occurred.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger than age 16 from social media, reports AP. DIV DIV

Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger th...

 Global
2
Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

 United States
3
Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024