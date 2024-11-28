Lebanese Education Crumbles Amid Compound Crises

BEIRUT, Nov 28 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Amidst multiple crises, Lebanon's education sector is crumbling, with half of its public schools now serving as shelters for displaced citizens escaping conflicts.

The situation has worsened the economic plummet since 2019, reducing education funding to a mere 19% of needed donations, leaving 1.5 million children's schooling severely disrupted.

As parents move children from private to overstretched public institutions, the inequalities within the system, now magnified by the ongoing war between Israel and Hezbollah, are more pronounced than ever.

(With inputs from agencies.)