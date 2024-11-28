Left Menu

Lebanese Education Crumbles Amid Compound Crises

Lebanon's education system is suffering as public schools are converted into shelters due to ongoing conflicts and economic decline. The sector has been severely underfunded and disrupted, further exacerbating inequalities between public and private education. A significant shift is seen from private to public schools, highlighting systemic issues.

Lebanese Education Crumbles Amid Compound Crises
BEIRUT, Nov 28 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Amidst multiple crises, Lebanon's education sector is crumbling, with half of its public schools now serving as shelters for displaced citizens escaping conflicts.

The situation has worsened the economic plummet since 2019, reducing education funding to a mere 19% of needed donations, leaving 1.5 million children's schooling severely disrupted.

As parents move children from private to overstretched public institutions, the inequalities within the system, now magnified by the ongoing war between Israel and Hezbollah, are more pronounced than ever.

