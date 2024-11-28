Pakistan Battles Resurgence of Polio Cases in 2023

Pakistan has reported a new surge in polio cases, bringing the total to 56 this year as of Thursday, health officials announced.

The Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication in Islamabad verified the latest polio case from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, involving a young boy, officials confirmed.

The National Emergency Operations Centre's press release outlined that the country is combating an 'intense resurgence' of the virus, emphasizing the importance of vaccination and preventive measures to protect children under five. Despite numerous vaccination drives, Pakistan remains one of only two countries, alongside Afghanistan, where polio is still endemic, according to the World Health Organisation.

(With inputs from agencies.)