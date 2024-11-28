Australia's Stringent Social Media Ban for Under-16s Sparks Global Debate
Australia has approved a social media ban for children under 16, aiming to regulate Big Tech and set a global benchmark. The law, contested by tech firms and human rights advocates, mandates that platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok prevent minors from logging in or risk massive fines.
In a move setting a global precedent, Australia on Thursday enacted laws barring children under 16 from social media sites, after an impassioned national debate.
The legislation requires technology giants like Meta, owner of Facebook and Instagram, and TikTok to prevent access for minors, or face significant penalties. The trial of enforcement strategies is slated to begin in January, with the prohibition officially rolling out one year later.
Critics, including tech industry representatives, lawmakers, and human rights bodies, have raised concerns. They argue that the hurried legislative process overlooked crucial evidence and failed to incorporate youth voices, while potentially infringing on children's rights and burdens parents.
