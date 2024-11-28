Australia's Stringent Social Media Ban for Under-16s Sparks Global Debate

In a move setting a global precedent, Australia on Thursday enacted laws barring children under 16 from social media sites, after an impassioned national debate.

The legislation requires technology giants like Meta, owner of Facebook and Instagram, and TikTok to prevent access for minors, or face significant penalties. The trial of enforcement strategies is slated to begin in January, with the prohibition officially rolling out one year later.

Critics, including tech industry representatives, lawmakers, and human rights bodies, have raised concerns. They argue that the hurried legislative process overlooked crucial evidence and failed to incorporate youth voices, while potentially infringing on children's rights and burdens parents.

