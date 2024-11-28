Mpox Outbreak: Challenges and Hopes for Containment Across Africa

Health officials anticipate that the rising number of mpox cases, a viral infection transmitted through close contact, will plateau early next year. Currently, the outbreak poses significant challenges, with symptoms including flu-like conditions and pus-filled lesions, though typically mild, with some fatal outcomes.

The World Health Organization declared the situation a global health emergency in August, spurred by a new strain emerging in the Democratic Republic of Congo and affecting neighboring states. Africa CDC's Ngashi Ngongo expressed hopes for stabilization through intensified response efforts and comprehensive surveillance.

Surveillance remains a key challenge, with Africa CDC deploying health workers and specialists to combat the spread. The WHO emphasized the urgency of sustaining a coordinated international response as more than 59,000 cases have resulted in over 1,164 deaths this year across 20 African nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)