Mpox Outbreak: Challenges and Hopes for Containment Across Africa
The Africa CDC reports a projected rise in mpox cases over the next four weeks, anticipating signs of stabilization next year. The outbreak, declared a global health emergency by WHO, poses significant challenges in surveillance and response with over 59,000 cases reported across 20 African countries.
Health officials anticipate that the rising number of mpox cases, a viral infection transmitted through close contact, will plateau early next year. Currently, the outbreak poses significant challenges, with symptoms including flu-like conditions and pus-filled lesions, though typically mild, with some fatal outcomes.
The World Health Organization declared the situation a global health emergency in August, spurred by a new strain emerging in the Democratic Republic of Congo and affecting neighboring states. Africa CDC's Ngashi Ngongo expressed hopes for stabilization through intensified response efforts and comprehensive surveillance.
Surveillance remains a key challenge, with Africa CDC deploying health workers and specialists to combat the spread. The WHO emphasized the urgency of sustaining a coordinated international response as more than 59,000 cases have resulted in over 1,164 deaths this year across 20 African nations.
