Chinese Stocks Surge Amid Anticipation of Economic Stimulus

On Friday, Chinese stocks demonstrated a strong rally, poised for monthly gains driven by optimism surrounding upcoming factory activity data. Investors are hopeful for increased economic stimulus following a pivotal policy meeting scheduled next month.

Midday trading saw China's blue-chip CSI300 index up by 2.01%, marking its most significant rise in three weeks. The Shanghai Composite index also gained 1.59%, reaching 3,348.20 points. Financial, consumer staples, real estate, and healthcare sectors all experienced notable increases.

Hong Kong markets mirrored this growth, with the Hang Seng Index climbing 1.29% to 19,616.44. However, continued geopolitical uncertainties and tariff risks suggest potential month losses. Factory activity is expected to expand modestly, despite the looming threat of new U.S. tariffs, while property markets show signs of stabilization.

