Left Menu

Geopolitical Risks Trigger Turbulence in Global Markets: IMF Report Highlights Emerging Threats

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) highlights that geopolitical risks, including trade tensions, pose significant threats to financial stability by triggering significant stock price corrections. The report urges financial institutions to strengthen their capital and liquidity reserves. It emphasizes that international conflicts, such as Russia's Ukraine invasion, have notably impacted global stock markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 15:32 IST
Geopolitical Risks Trigger Turbulence in Global Markets: IMF Report Highlights Emerging Threats
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has highlighted the considerable threat posed by geopolitical risks to global financial stability. In its latest report, the IMF warns that events such as trade tensions and military conflicts can lead to substantial stock market corrections.

The report emphasizes that international conflicts, particularly Russia's invasion of Ukraine, significantly impact global markets, pushing stock returns down by an average of 5 percentage points monthly. The IMF calls on financial institutions to maintain robust capital and liquidity buffers to withstand potential losses arising from these risks.

Additionally, the IMF's analysis shows that growing geopolitical uncertainties not only heighten market volatilities but also drive up sovereign risk premiums and potentially spill over to other economies. The full report is set to release at the IMF's upcoming meetings with the World Bank.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025