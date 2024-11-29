Cancer NEXT 2024: Pioneering Advances in Oncology
Cancer NEXT 2024, co-hosted by Bharath Advanced Therapeutics and the Federation of Asian Biotech Associations, is set for 30th November 2024 in Hyderabad. The conference will highlight cutting-edge oncology advancements, featuring breakthrough therapies in AML and CML, sentinel research presentations, and awards celebrating impactful contributions to cancer research.
Cancer NEXT 2024, a significant oncology research conference, will take place on 30th November 2024 at Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences, Hyderabad. Organized by Bharath Advanced Therapeutics (BAT) and the Federation of Asian Biotech Associations (FABA), this event aims to foster collaboration and innovation in cancer treatment.
The conference will spotlight groundbreaking advancements in oncology, including small molecule therapies for aggressive cancers like AML and CML, CAR-T cell therapy innovations, and personalized precision medicine approaches. These developments promise to address pressing challenges in cancer care and enhance therapeutic effectiveness.
A major highlight includes BAT's presentation of preclinical data on a lead molecule targeting AML and CML, showing complete tumor regression in models under challenging conditions. With First-in-Human trials expected in 2025, the conference will serve as a pivotal platform for advancing cancer research and improving patient outcomes.
