Karnataka-Chile Alliance: A New Chapter in Global Innovation

In a groundbreaking move to bolster international ties in science and technology, the Karnataka government announced the signing of a Letter of Intent with Chile's government during the recent Innovation Summit in Bengaluru.

The summit, part of Chilean President Gabriel Boric's significant visit to India, focused on mutual cooperation across various sectors, including emerging technologies, startups, and research and development. The agreement aims to create pathways for collaborative growth between Karnataka and Chile.

This marks a notable milestone as Chile becomes the first Latin American country to partner with Karnataka under the Global Innovation Alliance. President Boric invited Karnataka's tech startups to explore opportunities in Chile, emphasizing his country's evolving innovation ecosystem.

