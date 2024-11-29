Euro Zone Bond Yields: A Week of Decline Amid Economic Concerns

Euro zone government bond yields fell for the fourth consecutive week, highlighting the region's economic woes. Inflation expectations dropped below 2%, adding to the outlook's grimness.

The French government's readiness to compromise on the budget has stabilized the risk premium on its debt, amid fears that opposition to the bill could risk Prime Minister Michel Barnier's tenure. Financial markets eagerly await inflation data from key European nations and the broader euro zone.

Germany's 10-year bond yield, a standard reference in the bloc, held steady at 2.3% while having declined 12.5 basis points over the week. With the European Central Bank's meeting looming, markets have lowered the chances of a significant 50 basis point rate cut, reflecting shifts in economic indicators like PMI data.

