Germany's Unemployment Rises Less Than Expected in November

Germany's unemployment figures rose by 7,000 in November, less than the anticipated 20,000. The jobless rate stayed steady at 6.1%, amidst ongoing economic challenges. Federal labour office head Andrea Nahles highlighted the strain on the labor market, despite the stable job rate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 29-11-2024 14:26 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 14:26 IST
Germany's unemployment rate registered a smaller-than-expected rise in November, according to the federal labour office's latest report issued on Friday.

The agency revealed that 7,000 more people were without jobs, contrary to analyst expectations of a 20,000 increase. This brings the total to 2.86 million unemployed in seasonally adjusted terms.

Despite the rise, the job rate remains steady at 6.1%. Labour office head Andrea Nahles noted the continuing economic challenges impacting the labor market.

