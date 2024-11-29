Germany's Unemployment Rises Less Than Expected in November

Germany's unemployment rate registered a smaller-than-expected rise in November, according to the federal labour office's latest report issued on Friday.

The agency revealed that 7,000 more people were without jobs, contrary to analyst expectations of a 20,000 increase. This brings the total to 2.86 million unemployed in seasonally adjusted terms.

Despite the rise, the job rate remains steady at 6.1%. Labour office head Andrea Nahles noted the continuing economic challenges impacting the labor market.

(With inputs from agencies.)