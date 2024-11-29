Germany's Unemployment Rises Less Than Expected in November
Germany's unemployment figures rose by 7,000 in November, less than the anticipated 20,000. The jobless rate stayed steady at 6.1%, amidst ongoing economic challenges. Federal labour office head Andrea Nahles highlighted the strain on the labor market, despite the stable job rate.
Germany's unemployment rate registered a smaller-than-expected rise in November, according to the federal labour office's latest report issued on Friday.
The agency revealed that 7,000 more people were without jobs, contrary to analyst expectations of a 20,000 increase. This brings the total to 2.86 million unemployed in seasonally adjusted terms.
Despite the rise, the job rate remains steady at 6.1%. Labour office head Andrea Nahles noted the continuing economic challenges impacting the labor market.
