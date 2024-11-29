Snakebites to Be Made Notifiable: A Call for Mandatory Reporting
The Indian government urges states to designate snakebites as a notifiable disease, mandating mandatory reporting by health facilities. This move aims to improve data accuracy, strengthen surveillance, and reduce mortality by half by 2030. The National Action Plan focuses on prevention, control, and effective management of snakebite incidents.
- Country:
- India
The Centre has urged all states to officially recognize snakebites as a notifiable disease, requiring health facilities to report these cases. The move aims to address significant public health concerns associated with snakebites, which can result in mortality, morbidity, and disability.
Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava emphasized the need for relevant state legislation to make snakebite reporting mandatory in both government and private medical facilities. The initiative is part of the broader National Action Plan for Prevention and Control of Snakebite Envenoming (NAPSE), targeting a reduction in snakebite-related deaths by 2030.
Key aspects of the plan include robust surveillance systems for tracking snakebite incidents and improving clinical management. The WHO reports high global incidence rates, with India experiencing around 50,000 fatalities annually, highlighting the critical need for improved data and intervention strategies.
