Kolkata Hospital Halts Treatment for Bangladeshis Amid Rising Tensions

A Kolkata hospital has declared it will no longer treat patients from Bangladesh. The decision follows accusations of insults to the Indian flag by Bangladeshi nationals and protests against alleged atrocities on minority Hindus in Bangladesh. The hospital encourages others to adopt similar measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 30-11-2024 08:54 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 08:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location.
  • Country:
  • India

A hospital in north Kolkata's Manicktala area has made headlines by announcing it will no longer treat patients from Bangladesh. This decision comes amid protests over alleged mistreatment of minority Hindus in the neighboring country.

The announcement was made by Subhranshu Bhakt, an official at JN Ray Hospital, who stated that the hospital was compelled to act due to perceived insults to the Indian flag by Bangladeshi nationals.

Bhakt urged other hospitals in the city to adopt the same stance as a protest against the alleged atrocities on minorities in Bangladesh, emphasizing India's historical support for Bangladesh's independence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

