Kolkata Hospital Halts Treatment for Bangladeshis Amid Rising Tensions

A hospital in north Kolkata's Manicktala area has made headlines by announcing it will no longer treat patients from Bangladesh. This decision comes amid protests over alleged mistreatment of minority Hindus in the neighboring country.

The announcement was made by Subhranshu Bhakt, an official at JN Ray Hospital, who stated that the hospital was compelled to act due to perceived insults to the Indian flag by Bangladeshi nationals.

Bhakt urged other hospitals in the city to adopt the same stance as a protest against the alleged atrocities on minorities in Bangladesh, emphasizing India's historical support for Bangladesh's independence.

