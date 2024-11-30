Left Menu

New Helpline Empowers Women in Breast Cancer Battle

India's Cancer Mukt Bharat campaign launches a free 24x7 helpline offering breast cancer guidance and support. The service includes expert consultations, self-examination advice, and discounted mammograms to encourage early detection. The initiative aims to improve survival rates and reduce breast cancer-related deaths in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2024 12:48 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 12:48 IST
A groundbreaking initiative has been launched by India's Cancer Mukt Bharat campaign, offering the country's first 24x7 free Pink Breast Cancer helpline. Designed to encourage early detection and treatment, this service is aimed at empowering women with vital information and support.

Available nationwide through phone calls or video consultations at 9599687085, the helpline provides expert guidance on early detection tests and preventive measures. It also offers mammography tests at a discount of up to 50% across India, according to Dr. Ashish Gupta, the senior oncologist heading the campaign.

With breast cancer contributing significantly to cancer-related deaths among women in India, the campaign addresses the urgent need for awareness and education. Dr. Gupta emphasizes the crucial role of early detection and intervention, particularly as alarming trends show an increase in cases among younger women.

(With inputs from agencies.)

