Global Health Headlines: From Foreign-Owned Hospitals in China to Assisted Dying Debates in the UK

China has approved the establishment of foreign-owned hospitals in major cities like Beijing, Tianjin, and Shanghai, as reported by state news agency Xinhua. The policy notably excludes traditional Chinese medicine hospitals, requiring a merger with public ones.

In England, health authorities confirmed a new mpox variant, marking the fifth case recently. Though linked to a WHO-declared global health emergency, authorities state the risk to the public remains low.

The World Health Organization has urged enhanced animal surveillance for H5N1 bird flu, aiming to curb the virus's spread. Meanwhile, Africa's CDC forecasts mpox cases will rise, peaking next year, while a WHO official stresses the need to mitigate human-animal virus transmission.

WADA investigates potential impacts of repeated carbon monoxide exposure used in monitoring athletes' haemoglobin levels amid claims it might boost performance, although it's considered harmless for athletic output.

In Argentina, citizens and medics voice concerns over the negative impact of President Javier Milei's spending cuts on HIV/AIDS treatment, as resources like condoms and tests dwindle.

The U.S. Supreme Court is set to evaluate whether the FDA followed legal guidelines in denying two companies' flavored vape product sales, citing youth health risks.

UK lawmakers have initially backed an assisted dying bill, prompting national dialogue over end-of-life rights and care, as experts anticipate substantial debate in the coming months.

