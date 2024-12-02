Healing Bhopal: 40 Years On, The Battle for Survivors' Health Continues

Four decades after the Bhopal gas tragedy, the echoes of its devastation linger. On Monday night, the Sambhavna Trust Clinic paid tribute to the victims with a poignant candlelight vigil near the shuttered Union Carbide factory. This gathering underlines the persistent health crises plaguing survivors.

The clinic members expressed regret over the lack of adequate medical care, which has resulted in continued untimely deaths among the victims of what remains the worst industrial disaster globally. Umakant Joshi, a lab technician at the clinic, highlighted the ongoing struggle of 1.5 lakh people enduring chronic diseases linked to gas exposure. He urged for comprehensive health data to better address the medical needs of survivors.

Dr. Shweta Chaturvedi, a yoga therapist from the clinic, reported significant success with yoga therapy, aiding over 7,000 individuals. The clinic also produces numerous ayurvedic medicines, further integrating traditional and modern treatments to manage health issues stemming from both gas exposure and groundwater contamination, as noted by community health surveyor Santosh Kshatriya.

