Delhi's Air Quality: A Brief Respite in the 'Poor' Zone
Delhi's air quality index (AQI) improved slightly, but remains in the 'poor' category, with a reading of 268. The technical disruption in the Decision Support System led to limited updates on pollution sources, while mild weather variations and pollution levels continue to affect health.
- Country:
- India
After enduring chronic pollution, Delhi residents experienced some improvement in air quality for the third consecutive day, maintaining a 'poor' AQI status with a reading of 268.
There has been no update from the Decision Support System (DSS) since Friday due to technical issues, affecting the pollution source estimates. The last data suggests vehicular emissions and stubble burning pose significant contributions to the city's PM2.5 levels.
Despite the break in updates, officials at the IITM, which manages DSS, assured that efforts are underway to resolve the glitch. The prevailing weather forecast predicts continued poor air quality and mild climatic conditions for the coming days.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- AQI
- air quality
- pollution
- IITM
- DSS
- weather
- stubble burning
- PM2.5
- health
ALSO READ
Weather Woes: Flights Diverted from Delhi Airport
Chaos in the Skies: Delhi's Airport Faces Weather Woes
CAQM waited for improvement in weather condition instead of implementing different stages of GRAP over alarming rise in pollution level: SC.
Climate Shocks and Poverty: How Extreme Weather Threatens Paraguay's Progress
UK Faces Travel Chaos as Winter Weather Takes Hold