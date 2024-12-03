Delhi's Air Quality: A Brief Respite in the 'Poor' Zone

After enduring chronic pollution, Delhi residents experienced some improvement in air quality for the third consecutive day, maintaining a 'poor' AQI status with a reading of 268.

There has been no update from the Decision Support System (DSS) since Friday due to technical issues, affecting the pollution source estimates. The last data suggests vehicular emissions and stubble burning pose significant contributions to the city's PM2.5 levels.

Despite the break in updates, officials at the IITM, which manages DSS, assured that efforts are underway to resolve the glitch. The prevailing weather forecast predicts continued poor air quality and mild climatic conditions for the coming days.

(With inputs from agencies.)