Left Menu

Jharkhand Braces for Weather Turmoil: Orange Alert Issued

The India Meteorological Department issued an 'Orange' alert in Jharkhand, predicting hailstorms, thunderstorms, and gusty winds for three days. These weather changes, impacting temperatures, will affect the state's western, central, and southern parts, with conditions persisting until April 4. Bokaro recorded a state-high of 39.5°C.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 02-04-2025 11:42 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 11:42 IST
Jharkhand Braces for Weather Turmoil: Orange Alert Issued
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The India Meteorological Department has issued an 'Orange' alert in Jharkhand, indicating anticipated hailstorms, thunderstorms, and gusty winds. The alert is slated to last for three days, according to a weather official on Wednesday.

Jharkhand's weather is predicted to alter from Wednesday onwards, particularly in its western, central, and southern regions. These areas are expected to experience thunderstorms, rain, and gusty winds.

Ranchi Meteorological Centre reports that on Thursday, the state's southern and central regions may witness severe weather, with potential hailstorms and winds reaching speeds up to 60 kmph. Such conditions might linger until April 4, affecting local temperatures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025