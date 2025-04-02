Jharkhand Braces for Weather Turmoil: Orange Alert Issued

The India Meteorological Department has issued an 'Orange' alert in Jharkhand, indicating anticipated hailstorms, thunderstorms, and gusty winds. The alert is slated to last for three days, according to a weather official on Wednesday.

Jharkhand's weather is predicted to alter from Wednesday onwards, particularly in its western, central, and southern regions. These areas are expected to experience thunderstorms, rain, and gusty winds.

Ranchi Meteorological Centre reports that on Thursday, the state's southern and central regions may witness severe weather, with potential hailstorms and winds reaching speeds up to 60 kmph. Such conditions might linger until April 4, affecting local temperatures.

(With inputs from agencies.)