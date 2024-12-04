Current Health News Briefs: Highlights and Updates
The article summarizes recent developments in the health sector, including Biogen's Alzheimer's drug growth, Idaho's abortion regulation, a mysterious illness in Congo, and various pharmaceutical updates. It also covers the resolution of an E. coli outbreak and a salmonella investigation linked to cucumbers.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 02:29 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 02:29 IST
Biogen anticipates steady growth for its Alzheimer's drug, Leqembi, despite challenges in the U.S. market due to concerns over cost and efficacy, as discussed at a recent healthcare conference.
A U.S. federal appeals court partly reinstated Idaho's unique 'abortion trafficking' law, allowing actions against transporting minors for out-of-state abortions without consent, while blocking portions related to recruitment.
Health officials in Congo report a fatal illness, characterized by flu-like symptoms, resulting in 143 deaths in the Kwango province by November, with local authorities urging further investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
