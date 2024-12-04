Left Menu

Russia Eyes South Korea Situation Cautiously

Russia is closely monitoring developments in South Korea. The Foreign Ministry, through spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, noted concern over the situation but confirmed no immediate threats exist for Russian nationals residing there.

Updated: 04-12-2024 14:30 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 13:59 IST
Russia is keeping a watchful eye on the evolving situation in South Korea, according to a statement from the Foreign Ministry on Wednesday. The ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, conveyed the country's prudent approach to the developments overseas.

Despite the concerns being noted, Zakharova reassured that there are no imminent threats posed to Russian citizens in South Korea at this time. Her remarks aim to quell any fears among Russians residing in the region.

The statement reflects Russia's cautious but watchful stance on international matters, emphasizing the importance of the safety and security of its nationals abroad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

