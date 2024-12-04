Health News Round-Up: Big Pharma Moves and Public Health Updates

In a significant financial move, vaccine maker Novavax has announced the sale of its Czech manufacturing unit to Novo Nordisk for $200 million, aiming to bolster its vaccine development pipeline. This decision comes as Novavax continues to face stiff competition from industry leaders like Moderna and Pfizer.

Meanwhile, UnitedHealth has projected medical costs for 2025 to exceed Wall Street expectations due to persistent high demand for healthcare services, particularly in segments like Medicare Advantage. This forecast reflects the ongoing challenges health insurers face amid rising non-urgent care costs.

In pharmaceutical advancements, Eli Lilly's latest obesity drug, Zepbound, demonstrated superior weight loss results compared to Novo Nordisk's Wegovy in a direct trial, boosting investor confidence as reflected in stock movements. These developments underscore active shifts within the global health sector.

