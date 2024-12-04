Left Menu

Health News Round-Up: Big Pharma Moves and Public Health Updates

Recent health news highlights include Novavax's $200 million sale of its Czech unit, UnitedHealth's higher medical cost forecasts, and Lilly's weight loss drug outperforming Wegovy in trials. Additionally, Mexico's vape ban passes, and California suspends a raw milk distributor following bird flu concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 18:31 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 18:31 IST
Health News Round-Up: Big Pharma Moves and Public Health Updates
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant financial move, vaccine maker Novavax has announced the sale of its Czech manufacturing unit to Novo Nordisk for $200 million, aiming to bolster its vaccine development pipeline. This decision comes as Novavax continues to face stiff competition from industry leaders like Moderna and Pfizer.

Meanwhile, UnitedHealth has projected medical costs for 2025 to exceed Wall Street expectations due to persistent high demand for healthcare services, particularly in segments like Medicare Advantage. This forecast reflects the ongoing challenges health insurers face amid rising non-urgent care costs.

In pharmaceutical advancements, Eli Lilly's latest obesity drug, Zepbound, demonstrated superior weight loss results compared to Novo Nordisk's Wegovy in a direct trial, boosting investor confidence as reflected in stock movements. These developments underscore active shifts within the global health sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Strategies to Combat Foodborne Viruses: Challenges and Solutions Explored

Africa’s Natural Resources as Economic Powerhouses: Redefining Value in Global Markets

Fuel Subsidy Removal: Economic Impacts and Policy Solutions for Oil-Rich Nations

Maximizing Crop Yields in Uganda Through Targeted Soil and Water Conservation Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024