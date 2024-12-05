Left Menu

Tragic Delivery: Culpable Homicide Charges in Uttar Pradesh

A staff nurse and five others, including an ASHA worker, are facing charges of culpable homicide in Ballia district, Uttar Pradesh, after a woman and her newborn died during delivery at a private maternity centre. The incident occurred following alleged misleading advice from the ASHA worker.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia | Updated: 05-12-2024 19:33 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 19:33 IST
Tragic Delivery: Culpable Homicide Charges in Uttar Pradesh
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, a staff nurse, alongside her husband and several others, has been charged with culpable homicide following the death of a woman and her newborn during delivery, officials announced on Thursday.

The nurse is currently in police custody. The case unravelled when Sudha, a 34-year-old woman, was admitted to a private maternity centre in the Bansdih Kotwali area of Rukunpura village. Her admission allegedly came on the advice of ASHA worker Meena Devi, prompting the family to seek treatment there.

Sudha gave birth to a stillborn child, and shortly after, her condition worsened, leading to her death. Authorities have filed a case based on a complaint from Sudha's brother-in-law, under relevant legal provisions, and investigations are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024