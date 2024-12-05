Tragic Delivery: Culpable Homicide Charges in Uttar Pradesh
A staff nurse and five others, including an ASHA worker, are facing charges of culpable homicide in Ballia district, Uttar Pradesh, after a woman and her newborn died during delivery at a private maternity centre. The incident occurred following alleged misleading advice from the ASHA worker.
In a tragic incident in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, a staff nurse, alongside her husband and several others, has been charged with culpable homicide following the death of a woman and her newborn during delivery, officials announced on Thursday.
The nurse is currently in police custody. The case unravelled when Sudha, a 34-year-old woman, was admitted to a private maternity centre in the Bansdih Kotwali area of Rukunpura village. Her admission allegedly came on the advice of ASHA worker Meena Devi, prompting the family to seek treatment there.
Sudha gave birth to a stillborn child, and shortly after, her condition worsened, leading to her death. Authorities have filed a case based on a complaint from Sudha's brother-in-law, under relevant legal provisions, and investigations are ongoing.
