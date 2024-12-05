Star Health Insurance Expands Reach in Madhya Pradesh

In a major move to expand its presence, Star Health Insurance announced plans to recruit 5,000 agents and 150 managers in Madhya Pradesh by March 2025. The company has solidly established itself with nearly 50 offices across the state and partnerships with over 524 hospitals.

The initiative aims to boost accessibility by setting up Gramin Bima Kendras across 14 districts and opening six additional rural centers. Executive President Sanath Kumar emphasized the commitment to comprehensive healthcare coverage and revealed that the company has settled Rs 1,313 crores in claims over the past five years.

Star Health Insurance's current network includes 31,200 agents serving 8 lakh lives and 527 employees, signaling strong growth and community penetration as it fulfills its ambitious expansion strategy in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)