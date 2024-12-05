Water Crisis: Contamination or Food Poisoning?
Two people died and 19 are under treatment at a government hospital due to suspected water contamination in Tamil Nadu. Health Minister Ma Subramanian indicated that water samples are being analyzed, while another minister suggested food poisoning. Residents reported contamination after heavy rains mixed sewage with drinking water.
A potential water crisis has struck Tamil Nadu, where two individuals have passed away and 19 others are receiving treatment at a government hospital. The incident is allegedly linked to contaminated drinking water, raising alarm among the city's residents.
Health Minister Ma Subramanian, who visited the hospital to offer support to the patients, confirmed that water samples have been dispatched to the King Institute of Preventive Medicine and Research for thorough analysis. Clarity on the exact cause of death will only be available pending the results of a detailed post-mortem, he informed the media.
Conflicting views emerged as State MSME Minister T M Anbarasan, while consoling patients, refuted the claim of water contamination being the cause, attributing illnesses to possible food poisoning. Residents experienced symptoms after rains reportedly led to sewage mingling with drinking water, increasing the urgency for investigation and resolution.
