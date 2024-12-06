Left Menu

Tragic Fall: A Medical Assistant's Untimely Demise

A 21-year-old medical assistant named Julie died after allegedly jumping from the seventh floor of a building. Initially injured, she died during treatment. Julie was from Bihar and assisted an elderly couple. Despite the incident, her family has not filed a complaint, and investigations continue.

Gurugram | Updated: 06-12-2024 00:16 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 00:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A young medical assistant tragically passed away after allegedly leaping from the seventh floor of a residential building, according to police reports.

The incident involved 21-year-old Julie, originally from Bihar, who worked for an elderly couple. On December 1, she suffered severe injuries, leading to her hospitalization.

The following Wednesday, Julie succumbed to her injuries. Despite the tragic outcome, no complaint has been lodged by her family, and police investigations are still ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

