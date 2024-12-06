Tragic Fall: A Medical Assistant's Untimely Demise

A young medical assistant tragically passed away after allegedly leaping from the seventh floor of a residential building, according to police reports.

The incident involved 21-year-old Julie, originally from Bihar, who worked for an elderly couple. On December 1, she suffered severe injuries, leading to her hospitalization.

The following Wednesday, Julie succumbed to her injuries. Despite the tragic outcome, no complaint has been lodged by her family, and police investigations are still ongoing.

