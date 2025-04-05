Left Menu

Bihar Political Tumult: Deputy CM Targets RJD and Congress Over Development Claims

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary accused opposition parties, including the Congress and RJD, of hindering progress while highlighting development under Nitish Kumar's leadership. As assembly elections loom, recent resignations from JD(U) raise questions, particularly around the controversial Waqf Amendment Bill. Choudhary criticized Lalu Yadav for mismanagement and corruption.

05-04-2025
Bihar DyCM Samrat Choudhary (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary has launched a scathing attack on opposition heavyweights, accusing them of stalling the state's developmental momentum under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Addressing ANI, Choudhary lambasted Congress and RJD, particularly pointing fingers at RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav for alleged corruption and mismanagement.

Choudhary remarked that citizens' support remains firmly with Prime Minister Modi, asserting that Nitish Kumar's consistent efforts have refocused the electorate's attention on growth initiatives. He dismissed Congress and RJD leaders' positions as mere 'daydreaming,' criticizing Lalu for contradictory remarks within and outside legislative sessions. This criticism coincides with JD(U)'s internal strife following five members' resignations.

These resignations, linked to the party's stance on the contentious Waqf Amendment Bill, have intensified the political landscape as the state readies for assembly elections. However, JD(U) spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan Prasad defended Nitish Kumar's unwavering commitment to minority welfare, maintaining that supporting the Bill wouldn't adversely affect the Muslim community. The legislation, passed after extensive debates, has further divided political lines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

