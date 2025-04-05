Left Menu

Bihar Political Turmoil: JD(U) Faces Resignations Over Waqf Bill Controversy

Amid tensions over the Waqf Amendment Bill, JD(U) faces internal strife as several leaders resign, accusing Bihar CM Nitish Kumar of neglecting Muslim interests. While JD(U) maintains that Kumar is committed to minority welfare, key figures express disillusionment, questioning the party's secular commitments ahead of crucial state elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-04-2025 13:43 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 13:43 IST
Bihar Political Turmoil: JD(U) Faces Resignations Over Waqf Bill Controversy
JD(U) national spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan Prasad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar's political scene is witnessing turbulence as JD(U) grapples with internal discord following the passage of the Waqf Amendment Bill in Parliament. The bill's support by Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has prompted a wave of resignations from within the party, sparking allegations of betrayal among the state's Muslim community.

Prominent JD(U) figures, including Nadeem Akhtar and Raju Nayyar, have publicly voiced their dissatisfaction, challenging the party's claim of standing for minority rights. JD(U) national spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan Prasad countered these assertions, reiterating Kumar's dedication to minority welfare and dispelling notions of any adverse impact on Muslims due to the bill.

Despite the party's defense, the resignations underscore a broader sentiment of unease, with some former JD(U) leaders hinting at a waning faith in Kumar's secular ideology. As Bihar approaches assembly elections, the growing controversy poses a significant test for JD(U)'s leadership and its ongoing political strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

