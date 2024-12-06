Omega-3 Shortfall in Prenatal Supplements Raises Concerns
A study published in the American Journal of Perinatology reveals that most prenatal supplements lack sufficient omega-3 fatty acids, essential in preventing preterm birth. Only 1 in 6 supplements meet the recommended levels, affecting infant mortality rates. Experts urge increased omega-3 intake through diet or supplements.
- Country:
- United States
A recent study highlights a concern regarding prenatal supplements on the market. Most of these supplements fail to provide adequate omega-3 fatty acids, crucial for preventing preterm birth, according to research published in the American Journal of Perinatology.
Omega-3s, mainly found in fatty fish, lower inflammation and reduce the risk of preterm birth. However, only 1 in 6 supplements contained the recommended amount of omega-3s needed by most pregnant women. The lack of sufficient omega-3 levels in these supplements is worrying, as preterm birth is the leading cause of infant mortality.
Experts recommend increasing omega-3 intake through either dietary sources or additional supplements. With preterm birth posing risks like long-term health issues, including intellectual disabilities and chronic diseases, ensuring adequate omega-3 intake is vital for women's and children's health.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Legacy of Villainy: Remembering Meghanadhan
Adani should be arrested immediately and his ''protector'' Madhabi Puri Buch should be probed: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
Transforming India's Fishery Sector: Organizing for Success
Sheikh Sultan Announces Formation of Al Bustan Suburb Council in Dhaid
WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus Released After Hospital Stay in Rio