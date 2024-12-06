Omega-3 Shortfall in Prenatal Supplements Raises Concerns

A recent study highlights a concern regarding prenatal supplements on the market. Most of these supplements fail to provide adequate omega-3 fatty acids, crucial for preventing preterm birth, according to research published in the American Journal of Perinatology.

Omega-3s, mainly found in fatty fish, lower inflammation and reduce the risk of preterm birth. However, only 1 in 6 supplements contained the recommended amount of omega-3s needed by most pregnant women. The lack of sufficient omega-3 levels in these supplements is worrying, as preterm birth is the leading cause of infant mortality.

Experts recommend increasing omega-3 intake through either dietary sources or additional supplements. With preterm birth posing risks like long-term health issues, including intellectual disabilities and chronic diseases, ensuring adequate omega-3 intake is vital for women's and children's health.

