UPDATE 1-Russian missile kills two, wounds 13 in Ukraine's Kryvyi Rih

A Russian missile attack on Ukraine's Kryvyi Rih damaged an administrative building, killing two people and wounding at least 13 others, the regional governor said.

One of the injured died in hospital, according to the governor's statement on Telegram. Rescuers continued searching at the site as one person was missing, he added.

A six-year-old child was among wounded and was hospitalised, governor said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)