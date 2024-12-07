Left Menu

Assam's Bold 100-Day Drive to Eliminate TB Gains Momentum

Assam launched a 100-day TB elimination campaign focusing on high-case districts. Governor Acharya highlighted TB's socio-economic impact and praised community-driven efforts under the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme. The initiative includes integrated TB services, free treatment, and contributions from corporations, aiming for extensive screenings and public engagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 07-12-2024 19:48 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 19:48 IST
In Assam, a resolute 100-day campaign aimed at eliminating tuberculosis (TB) has been inaugurated by Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, targeting 17 districts with high incidences of the disease.

During the launch, Governor Acharya addressed TB's significant socio-economic impact, particularly on impoverished communities, and emphasized the necessity of community-driven initiatives within the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme (NTEP).

He lauded Assam's innovative strategies, including integrating TB services at Health and Wellness Centres as part of the Ayushman Bharat scheme, offering free TB care in tea garden regions, and utilizing boat clinics for detection in 'char' areas.

The campaign, with an emphasis on high-burden districts, involves an array of activities such as mapping these areas, identifying at-risk populations in tea estates, slums, and mining zones, and conducting widespread screening efforts to foster public involvement and resource mobilization.

(With inputs from agencies.)

